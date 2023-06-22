PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A teacher at a Providence charter school was arrested earlier this month following an investigation into his alleged involvement with a 16-year-old female student at the school, Providence police confirm.

Francis Castillo, 35, of Fall River, is facing three counts of third-degree sexual assault, according to police.

Maj. David Lapatin told Target 12 that police started investigating Castillo, a teacher at the Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College, sometime earlier in the spring.

The charter school did not immediately return requests for comment by email or phone.

Lapatin said the alleged acts happened on school grounds, as well as at Castillo’s apartment.

Fall River Police Sgt. Moses Pereira told Target 12 that as of Thursday, there were no criminal charges pending against Castillo out of that city.

Pereira confirmed a person by the name of Castillo was arrested at his apartment as a fugitive from justice stemming from active extraditable warrants out of Rhode Island on June 12. Court documents show the warrants were for three counts of third-degree sexual assault.

A police report shows that body-worn cameras were activated at the time of Castillo’s arrest in Fall River.

Jonathan Darling, a spokesperson for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Castillo was booked on June 13 and has since remained in custody at the House of Correction in Dartmouth.

Castillo is awaiting extradition and is set to be arraigned in 6th Division District Court in Providence on Friday.

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.