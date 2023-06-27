PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Days before a licensing agreement was set to expire, a local charter school gets to stay in its current West End building for at least the next five years.

In an 8-5 vote, the Providence City Council on Tuesday voted to authorize Mayor Brett Smiley to enter a five-year lease with Achievement First.

The lease would allow Achievement First Promesa Mayoral Academy Elementary School to continue using the Charles N. Fortes Elementary School on Daboll Street where it had been operating for the past year under a licensing agreement signed by former Mayor Jorge Elorza.

The lease, with an annual rent of $1, would also give the charter an option to extend the agreement up to 25 years, or four five-year extensions.

(Story continues below.)

There are some stipulations to the agreement, after some councilors said they were concerned about the longer-term lease, and how the charter would be making capital improvements during that time.

As part of the new agreement, Achievement First is asked to allocate a minimum of $2.5 million at the property for capital improvements, maintenance, and upkeep during the initial five-year term and each five-year extension.

“I am proud of the solution we have been able to reach, collaborating with city council and Achievement First, to provide a long-term home for the students and teachers who have been learning in this building over the past two years,” Smiley said in a statement.

Smiley, who also chairs the Achievement First Rhode Island Board, previously told Target 12 the facility needs to be “under a long, stable lease” in order for the operator of the building to be able to make necessary capital improvements.

The initial agreement proposed to the council was for a 20-year lease that would give the charter an option to extend the agreement for an additional 20 years.

An Achievement First spokesperson previously told Target 12 there were “various projects requested by the school awaiting feasibility studies,” including making repairs to the parking lot, constructing a common area playground, repairing corridors and classrooms, upgrading bathroom and plumbing, and upgrading the school’s public announcement and emergency-address systems.

As part of the lease approved on Tuesday night, the charter school will also be required to conduct an infrastructure assessment, in addition to an improvement plan during each five-year period. The school has to submit both to the city council within a year of the start of each term, according to the agreement.

Lastly, Achievement First also has to provide annual progress reports to the city clerk on capital improvement work.

Jillian Fain, senior director of external relations at Achievement First, said Tuesday night’s vote was a huge win for Providence Families.

“With this lease, we will be able to make 234 Daboll Street a long-term home for our students and families and secure financing to make necessary facility upgrades that will benefit the young people who attend school there,” Fain said in a statement.

Councilors were not quick to greenlight the lease.

“The process surrounding the lease agreement has been turbulent,” Councilor Justin Roias said.

Roias said on June 2, amid a busy series of city budget negotiations, councilors first received the initial lease agreement from Achievement First. It was then presented to the council’s ordinance committee a few days later, which Roias said was not enough time to thoroughly review the agreement.

A vote scheduled to take place last week was delayed a second time after the lease was amended from an initial 20-year lease down to five years, and presented to the council with little notice.

“Our role as a council is not to simply rubberstamp decisions made by the administration, made by Achievement First, or made by any other industry seeking approval,” Roias added.

Roias and four other councilors voted “no” on Tuesday.

“Locking ourselves into such a long-term agreement is irresponsible, and avoids accountability for decisions that could impact our educational landscape when we are no longer in politics to confront potential scrutiny,” Roias told the council.

Other councilors said that while the conversations about the lease were not ideal, they felt it would not be in the best interest of the students if an agreement was not approved.

The charter elementary school, which has plans to expand to serve K-4 students next year, is in Councilor James Taylor’s ward.

“These kids got to know where they’re going,” Taylor said. “These families out here with their kids, they need to know on September, are their kids going to go back to that school, or where [are] they going?”

Smiley has 10 days from the council’s approval to sign the lease.