PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Italians in the state will be taking the time to celebrate their faith, heritage and, of course, eat some zeppole as the Feast of Saint Joseph kicks off on Federal Hill.

In preparation of the event, the city of Providence hosted a celebration on Friday where Mayor Jorge Elorza spoke about the impact Italian Americans have had on Rhode Island.

“Very little needs to be said about the incredible contributions of the Italian American community to our city, to our state and to our country,” Elorza said.

“Because of grit, because of determination, all of the hard work, the belief, the faith, slowly but surely, the Italian American community has had an impact in every aspect of our society.”

Also happening today, Providence will host its St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The annual event kicks off at noon, beginning at Smith St. and Hilltop Ave., then ending at the State House.

The St. Patrick’s Day 5K race is also being held on Saturday morning.