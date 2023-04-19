Information about joining the Fire Department was displayed at a recruitment event in September.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department won’t be hiring a new class of firefighters after all.

Fire Chief Derek Silva confirmed the potential six-month training academy, which had been recruiting since last year but was not yet scheduled, will not be taking place.

The city had launched a recruiting effort last fall under the administration of former Mayor Jorge Elorza, holding a large event outside the Fire Department in September. The recruiting effort garnered more than 1,000 applicants for the 53rd fire academy, with applications due a few weeks ago.

An email went out to applicants informing them of the cancellation and promising to refund application fees.

Silva said the department is well-staffed at roughly 360 firefighters. The department had 374 firefighters at the time the recruitment effort was launched.

Mayor Brett Smiley, the acting public safety commissioner, did not immediately comment on the reason for the change of plans.

The Smiley administration had sent out an additional call for applicants as recently as February.

The former public safety commissioner, Steven Paré, said last fall they were planning ahead for retirements, which would decrease the manpower of the department.

The city was also seeking to diversify the department — which was 94% male and 72% white as of last fall — through the new academy. The president of the NAACP spoke at the recruitment event.

The city had budgeted for the recruitment effort last year, but had not yet allocated money for the actual academy. That money would have been in next fiscal year’s budget, had it moved forward. (Smiley is releasing his budget plan next week.)

A fire academy hasn’t been held since 2018.

Silva said the department will likely hold a mini academy for lateral transfers this summer, which will last about four to eight weeks. This is the first time the department has ever accepted applications for lateral transfers from firefighters who work for other departments.

This is a developing story and will be updated.