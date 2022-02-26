PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friar frenzy took over downtown Providence on Saturday night as the Providence College men’s basketball team eyed its first Big East regular season title.

“We’ve had good success but nothing like this, this would be huge for the school, the community and all the Friars fans out there,” Michael Surette said.

As the Friars continue to win, so does local business. Restaurants and bars around the Dunkin’ Donuts Center were packed ahead of the game against the Creighton Blue Jays.

“It’s great! You think about Trinity Brewhouse, they always have a good crowd but nothing like this. When you have a Big East Championship on the line local businesses are going to thrive from that,” Surette said.

The Haughey brothers, who are season ticket holders, stopped at Trinity Brewhouse before tip-off.

“We always come to Trinity, we’re like very superstitious so we like our pre-game routine. It’s great, it’s a great atmosphere, Providence is a great city, great place, awesome, we love it,” Pat Haughey said.

As the Friars look to make school history, fans say there’s no team more worthy.

“If there’s a team, coach or city that deserves a title, a Big East title or national championship it’s this coach, it’s this team, it’s this city,” Kevin Haughey said.

“Ed Cooley’s been a revelation since he’s come here what he inherited to where we are now– you couldn’t ask for much more he’s such a great ambassador for the school and the whole community,” Surette said.

Before tip-off, lines wrapped outside of the door at the Dunk as students waited eagerly to get inside.