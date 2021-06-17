Providence businesses gearing up for PVD United celebration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After learning Rhode Island PrideFest would be postponed this year, a group of business owners banded together to host their own celebration.

Organizer Brendan Chipley Roan tells 12 News approximately 25 restaurants, nightclubs and bars will be taking part in the weekend-long celebration, which has been dubbed PVD United.

“[It’s a] great opportunity,” Chipley Roan said. “Getting people downtown to shop, to go out to eat, go out to drink and dance in the streets again because we can.”

Rafeael Sanchez, owner of Ego, said he’s excited to open his nightclub back up for the first time in more than a year.

“We just decided to unite and provide a safe space for the people that are going to come to the city regardless of Pride not happening,” he said.

While the Pride parade will have to wait until later this year, Sanchez believes this weekend’s celebration will be exactly what everyone needs.

“It’s not going to be big stages, productions or anything of that caliber, but we’re still going to party in the street, and it’s a block, so it’s a block party,” he said.

Sanchez urged those who plan on participating in PVD United to be patient with staff since this is their first time dealing with large crowds since before the pandemic.

For a full list of events, visit the Options RI PVD United page or the Providence Art, Culture + Tourism website.