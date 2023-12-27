PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The impacts of the Washington Bridge closure were felt almost immediately in Wayland Square.

Providence Police shut down intersections as traffic swelled onto South Angell Street.

“The traffic was unbelievable, it was almost like a freeway,” said Dailyn Higgins, a hair stylist at Strands Salon.

The westbound side of the Washington Bridge was shut down two weeks ago because it was at risk of collapsing. That made the Henderson Bridge one of the few connecting points over the Seekonk River.

With a front-row view of the influx of traffic, Higgins worried about what this would mean for her clients.

She said the holiday season is one of the busiest times of years for her, yet the week the bridge closed, she faced roughly five cancellations.

However, now that the bypass lanes are open, she said things have gotten a lot better.

“At least we have the answers for them,” she said. “We can tell them, ‘The traffic, there’s none. It’s back to normal and shockingly very quickly.’ It’s pretty amazing.”

But Jessica Leach, the owner of Opt Eyewear Boutique, said her employees are still feeling the impacts of the bridge closure, even with traffic now flowing in both directions on the bridge.

Leach said even her coworkers in West Warwick have seen their daily commute lengthen.

She worries what will happen when the holidays end.

“Kids go back to school, people are back at work, we’re going to see different traffic patterns and we don’t know what that is,” she said.

Still, businesses told 12 News they saw customers get creative to shop local.

Greg Cran, the store manager at Sole Desire X Run Newport on South Angell Street, said they still had a decent holiday season.

“All the locals coming were really helpful for us,” he said. “Our online business has been a lot better because of it.”

The Rhode Island Commerce Secretary’s website has a list of resources available for small businesses impacted by the bridge closure, including information about small business loans and the business recovery center at the Weaver Library in East Providence.

Kate Wilkinson (kwilkinson@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.