PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Business owners are expressing their frustrations with ongoing construction and parking restrictions along a busy Providence street.

The latest construction project consists of main replacement work, according to National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse. Kresse explained the project has prompted the closures on both sides of North Main Street near Roger Williams Memorial Park.

But those street parking spots are crucial for the businesses nearby, including several restaurants, a hair salon and various shops.

Rachel Russell, owner of Lola Fashion Boutique, tells 12 News the city didn’t notify her or any of the other nearby businesses about any of the ongoing construction projects.

Russell said those projects often extend beyond their initial completion dates.

“It’s devastating to our businesses,” Russell explained. “We’re trying to build it back up again and get our clients to come in, and they don’t mind walking, but you can’t even walk if there’s no access.”

Russell said one time, she couldn’t access the sidewalks in front of her own shop, forcing her to close her business for a short period of time.

The latest addition of a no-parking zone on North Main Street has also been frustrating for her and her employees.

“You don’t know, when you’re coming into the city, if you’re going to be able to park or shop or anything,” she said.

While Russell knows the importance of these construction projects, she wishes the city would’ve told her in advance so she could prepare ahead of time.

Andrew Grande, a spokesperson for Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, tells 12 News the most recent parking restrictions were approved by the city’s Department of Public Works.

The utility has been permitted to conduct this work from May 21 through June 3, he added, even though signs taped to the parking meters indicate that the restrictions are in effect from May 23 through June 4 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“In the case of the work being done on North Main Street, our permitting requires contractors to conduct outreach prior to beginning their work,” Grande said. “It is my understanding that National Grid scheduled construction outside of peak afternoon traffic hours, posted notices and met with local merchants about the construction timeline.”

Kresse told 12 News parking spots are “often held for a certain period, as not only will the crews need to replace the main, but they often need to come back to an area where they were working earlier in the timeframe to tie in the service lines to the new main.”

“We understand the inconvenience this can create, which is why we try and limit the timeframe to as short a period as possible, while also doing the work as safely and efficiently as possible,” he added.