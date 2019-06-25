Providence business damaged after car rams into building

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local business was significantly damaged after a car slammed into it Monday night.

The incident happened at A&M International Auto Parts on Huntington Avenue, right off Route 10 near the Cranston city line.

The building has been deemed unsafe by a business inspector.

Owner of the business, Amado Velasquez, said he learned about the crash after getting a call from a friend telling him that a car ran into the shop.

“I thought it was a little scratch and I didn’t think much about it but when I came to see this it was a big surprise,” said Velasquez. “But sometimes people don’t respect the law they don’t respect the speed limit and I think that is what happened.”

No one was in the building at the time, according to Velasquez.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone is in custody.

Breaking Overnight: A car runs into the office of a family owned auto shop. The owner says he left a short time before the crash happened. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Cgk6dhUoop — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) June 25, 2019

This story was edited from its original version to correct the name of the business affected by this accident.