PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency response crews spent hours examining the former Peoples Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday’s storm.
The Providence Fire Department closed a portion of Westminster Street as crews assess the situation.
Providence Assistant Fire Chief Derek Silva said the building’s concrete and metal facade is separating, “making it appear as though it’s the building in danger of collapsing.”
Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Houle tells 12 News the building is not in danger of collapsing, and crews are trying to figure out the safest way to prevent the damaged facade from falling off.
Houle blamed not only the storm, but years worth of deterioration for the facade’s separation.