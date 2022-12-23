PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency response crews spent hours examining the former Peoples Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday’s storm.

The Providence Fire Department closed a portion of Westminster Street as crews assess the situation.

#BREAKING Providence emergency crews on scene at 145 Westminster st. The six story buildings’s concrete and metal facade is separating from the building. @dsilvaPFD tells 12news they’re working the situation and the building is not in danger of collapsing. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/XacXLuLVsd — Joe Cortese “Cortez” (@JoeNews42) December 23, 2022

Providence Assistant Fire Chief Derek Silva said the building’s concrete and metal facade is separating, “making it appear as though it’s the building in danger of collapsing.”

Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Houle tells 12 News the building is not in danger of collapsing, and crews are trying to figure out the safest way to prevent the damaged facade from falling off.

Houle blamed not only the storm, but years worth of deterioration for the facade’s separation.