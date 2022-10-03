PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close part of Route 6 on Tuesday to replace a Providence bridge one day ahead of schedule.

Route 6 between the Killingly Street and Hartford Avenue exits will close at 9 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The Glenbridge Avenue bridge crosses over Route 6 in Providence near the Johnston line. The new bridge was going to be installed Wednesday.

Construction will force pedestrians to use the Woonasquatucket River Greenway and the pedestrian bridge at Merino Park as an alternative route.

Courtesy: RIDOT

The 53-year-old deteriorating bridge was demolished Saturday morning. It carries roughly 14,000 cars daily as well as pedestrians, some of which are students from nearby schools.

“We will have personnel out there along the way to guide students to make sure they can make that pedestrian detour without any incidents,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said.

Drivers will be detoured onto Hartford Avenue and other roadways while the work gets completed.

Alviti said that the closures are happening so that crews can put equipment in place to pick up the new bridge structure, slide it in place, and lower it down in its new location.

RIDOT also will close Buttonhole Drive at 2 p.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Friday to work on the bridge approaches.

The bridge will be reopened Friday night. The project was funded by Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act.