PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Glenbridge Avenue bridge is officially back open, nearly five hours ahead of schedule, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

The bridge, which crossed over Route 6 near the Johnston line, was expected to open at 9 p.m. Friday, but instead opened just before 4 p.m.

The original 53-year-old bridge was structurally deficient. This prompted an accelerated bridge replacement, which RIDOT said is a process that “minimizes the overall disruption to traffic and the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Within a week’s time, the old bridge was demolished and a brand new one was shifted into place.