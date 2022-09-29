PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Beginning Friday, drivers and pedestrians will no longer be able to cross over the Glenbridge Avenue bridge in Providence.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning drivers that the bridge will be closed starting Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. The bridge closure will last through October 7 at 9 p.m.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the 53-year-old bridge, which approximately 14,000 cars drive over daily, is structurally deficient.

“Within one week, we’re going to demolish the old bridge and replace it with a brand-new bridge,” Alviti explained.

Courtesy: RIDOT

For the week-long bridge closure, drivers will be detoured via Hartford Avenue, Killingly Street, Greenville Avenue and Manton Avenue.

The rapid bridge replacement will require RIDOT to close several other roadways as well, including Route 6, which the bridge passes over.

“For pedestrians using that bridge, they will only have to detour for three days,” Alviti said.

Alviti said students at DelSesto Middle School and Achievement First will have to instead cross the Merino Park Bridge.

“We’ll have personnel out there along the way to help guide students to make sure that they can make that pedestrian detour safely without any incidents,” he added.

Route 6 will be closed in both directions next Wednesday at 9 p.m., which is when the old bridge will be demolished. Drivers will be detoured off Route 6 onto Hartford Avenue during this time.

The highway will reopen 5 a.m. Thursday.

Buttonhole Drive will be temporarily closed next Thursday at 2 p.m. so crews can work on bridge approaches. The roadway will reopen the following day at 1 p.m.

“There are a lot of moving parts, but the good news is we are doing in one week,” Alviti said. “We’ve condensed the disruption and the inconvenience that people normally experience for prolonged periods of times to a single week.”

Though there is some rain forecast for Saturday, Alviti said RIDOT crews will remain on schedule.

“The rainfall that we’re expecting is minimal, and although the wind will be high, it should not affect the operations,” he said.