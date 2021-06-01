Providence boy, 8, reported missing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An 8-year-old Providence boy was reported missing Tuesday afternoon, according to the Providence Public School Department.

Spokesperson Emily Crowell said Anthony Brown, a student at Pleasant View Elementary School, did not board the school bus to return home.

He was last seen wearing camo pants, a gray hoodie and a blue backpack.

The school department is asking for the public’s help in locating Anthony.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.