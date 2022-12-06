PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local bookstore has reached its final chapter.

Cellar Stories on Mathewson Street in Providence said the landlord is selling the building where the store is located on the second floor.

“It is no small feat for a bookstore to stick around as long as we have, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our loyal customers near and far, and our amazing community here in Providence,” the business wrote in a Facebook post.

The store first opened in 1982 inside another building on the same street. Cellar Stories bills itself as “the largest used and rare bookstore in the smallest state in the US,” saying it stocks about 70,000 volumes.

The store plans to close its doors at the end of January.