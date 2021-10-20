Providence BOL to discuss future of Revel Lounge following triple shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The fate of a Providence nightclub is up for discussion on Wednesday after some recent acts of violence.

Revel Lounge on O’Connell Street has been closed since a triple shooting occurred inside the establishment early Sunday morning.

The Providence Board of Licenses will hold a showcase hearing at a 12:30 p.m. meeting to determine if the club should lose its entertainment and liquor licenses for more time, or permanently.

Police responded to the club around 1:50 a.m. and found blood and clothing scattered across the floor, along with broken furniture and broken bottles all over the building.

Two men and a woman were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition after they were shot inside. A fourth person also had a large laceration to her back, from either being stabbed or stepped on while trying to leave the building.

While at the hospital, the woman told police that an altercation began near the DJ booth, then someone began shooting.

This is the most recent incident for the club. In August, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed outside the nightclub. At that time, the BOL had temporarily closed Revel Lounge as well.

At this time no arrests have been made, and police are trying to determine how the weapon was snuck into the building since security is supposed to check for that.