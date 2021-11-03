Providence BOL to discuss fate of Revel Lounge after recent acts of violence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses (BOL) will once again meet on Wednesday to discuss the fate of a nightclub where a triple shooting took place.

Revel Lounge was temporarily shut down by the BOL after three people were shot and wounded inside early on Oct. 17.

The BOL says they want to determine if there’s a connection between how the club is operating and the violence that unfolded.

Police said they responded to the club around 1:50 a.m. and arrived to find blood and clothing scattered across the floor, along with broken furniture and bottles.

The shooting victims — two men and a woman — were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition, according to police. A fourth person suffered a large laceration to her back from either being stabbed or stepped on while trying to leave the building.

While at the hospital, the woman told police a fight broke out near the DJ booth before someone started shooting.

No arrests have been made and police are still trying to determine how the shooter got the gun past the club’s security guards.

In September, a man was also shot and killed outside Revel Lounge. The BOL temporarily closed the club after that incident as well.

