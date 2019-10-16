Providence BOL to decide fate of Nara Hookah Lounge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence Board of Licenses may discuss the fate of Nara Hookah Lounge Wednesday afternoon after a patron was stabbed to death inside earlier this month.

While not on an official agenda posted online for the public, a show cause hearing is expected at the board’s meeting set for 12:30 p.m.

An emergency closure of the Federal Hill club was requested after police said Troy Pine, 46, of Providence, was stabbed in a confrontation and later died.

During the Columbus Day Festival held throughout Federal Hill this past weekend, officials allowed the lounge to reopen under certain conditions: hiring a police detail for the weekend nights and security officers for Monday and Tuesday, as well as opening only the first floor of the lounge, and then closing at 1 a.m.

This is not the first time a Providence BOL hearing was scheduled after violence inside a Federal Hill night club.

In June, police said Stephen Cabral, 28, of North Providence, was beaten and stabbed to death by several people after an argument inside the Seven nightclub on Spruce Street. That establishment was eventually allowed to reopen.