Board of Licenses will discuss nightclub’s future next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses agreed Wednesday to postpone for a week reconsidering the license of Spruce Street’s Seven nightclub, which came in the wake of a fatal stabbing outside the club over the weekend.

Representatives for the club requested the postponement under the condition that Seven will remain closed in the interim.

Providence Police said Stephen Cabral, 28, of North Providence, was brutally beaten and stabbed to death by a group of six to nine people early Sunday morning. While they are following a few leads, all of the suspects remain on the loose.

Police said all of the suspects and the victim were inside club Seven before the attack, which happened around 2 a.m. after the club closed.

The Board of Licenses held an emergency meeting Sunday and ordered the club to be temporarily closed.

Seven was also shut down in May after two people were shot outside of the club. At that time, the Providence Board of Licenses permitted the club to re-open with increased private security.

After the postponement was decided Wednesday, members of Cabral’s family spoke outside the board’s meeting room. Nicole Oliveira, one of his sisters, said the club should be shut down for good. “This shouldn’t happen,” she said.

“Federal Hill… literally attracts nothing but bad news,” said another of his sisters, Jessica Andrade. “It’s the hot spot to be, but nobody wants to be safe about it.”

Neighborhood residents are also asking city leaders to close the nightclub permanently.

“For the safety of the patrons that are coming up here on a regular basis, and for the safety of the residents, we feel we have no choice but to ask for the closure of this particular club,” said Rick Simone, of the Federal Hill Commerce Association.

Earlier in the week, when Eyewitness News spoke to Cabral’s family, they described him as a loving father of three who will be missed dearly.

“He was a great dad, loved his children. He was a hard worker,” said Andrade. “I just hope they find who did this to him. That’s all I want.”