PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier is about to receive some major upgrades.

Construction began Monday to replace the hydraulic components operate the sewer gates beneath the barrier at the intersection of Allens Avenue and Henderson Street, according to the city. The new components will allow the city to close the gates more efficiently in the event of a storm surge.

The upgrades are half of a larger $3 million investment in the barrier. The second half, which will likely begin next year, includes replacing all of the road plates at four of the street gates associated with the barrier’s levee system.

The plates house the components needed to secure the street gates when they’re closed during a hurricane.

“This infrastructure investment is a critical part of how we can ensure Providence is resilient in the face of intense weather events and climate change,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said. “Repairs to the hurricane barrier are long overdue and we are committed to making sure that the repairs are completed as quickly and safely as possible.”

The first sewer gate upgrades are scheduled to be completed by mid-August.

Throughout construction, southbound traffic on Allens Avenue will be detoured onto Eddy Street. Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work zone.