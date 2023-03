PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Family, friends and colleagues gathered Monday morning in Providence to say goodbye to a longtime firefighter.

Battalion Chief Jim Varin died last week after a more than year-long battle with occupational cancer. He was 52.

Funeral procession for Battalion Chief James Varin making its way through Providence now, heading to Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul for his funeral service.



The 52-year-old passed away from cancer last week. He served Providence for 31 years. @wpri12 https://t.co/L5qxllvTIv pic.twitter.com/1zvIwLY4mH — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) March 6, 2023

Varin served the capital city for 31 years, most recently on Ladder 3 in the Wanskuck neighborhood.

He left behind a wife and two sons.