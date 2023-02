PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its battalion chiefs.

Providence Fire Chief Derek Silva tells 12 News Battalion Chief Jim Varin passed away Monday from occupational cancer.

Silva said Varin, 52, had been battling cancer for more than a year.

Varin most recently served on Ladder 3 in the Wanskuck neighborhood of the capital city.

He leaves behind two sons and a wife.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.