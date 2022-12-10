PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence bar has been temporarily shut down after an employee fired a gun during a fight early Saturday morning.

Dylan Conley, chair of the city’s board of licenses, told 12 News the board met later on Saturday and ordered Ruby’s Sports Bar & Grill to close for 72 hours.

According to Conley, a manager fired off a shot during an altercation in the doorway of the Academy Avenue bar, but no one was hit.

Providence police responded and recovered the firearm, Conley said, but the alleged shooter was gone by the time they arrived.

The board will meet again on Tuesday to revisit the matter.