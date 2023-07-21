Close up background image of storage facility with focus on lock latch on container door, copy space

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It appears the last self-storage facility has been built in the capital city.

The Providence City Council banned the future development of self-storage warehouses Thursday night in favor of affordable housing.

Councilman Miguel Sanchez said the city council’s overall goal is to “house people, not things.”

“Land is scarce in Providence and what little there is has been grabbed up by the self-storage industry,” Sanchez said. “The council has committed to moving away from these types of development projects and fully embracing efforts to build affordable housing.”

The city is currently home to at least 11 self-storage warehouses.