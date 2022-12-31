PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people lined up outside Wayland Bakery in Providence for the final time Saturday.

The bakery was in business nearly 100 years, first opening in 1928.

Customers 12 News spoke with say it’s a big loss for the community, and were hoping to get one more taste of their famous desserts Saturday.

“For fifty years I’ve known this place,” said Bill Irons of East Providence. “I started working at the insurance company across the street and would bring my daughters here when they were young.”

It’s unclear why the bakery is closing at this time.

The owners of Wayland Bakery also operate Zaccagnini’s Pastry Shoppe on Smithfield Avenue in Pawtucket, which will remain open.