PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence will get an influx of cash slated to expand a network of walking and biking paths.

The Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program will award Providence $27.2 million in federal funding for its proposed Urban Trail Network. According to U.S. Sen. Jack Reed’s office, the money will advance the on- and off-road path network to improve roadway safety and further connect neighborhoods.

The grant will also increase access to public transit and decrease the number of crashes involving “vulnerable road users,” Reed’s office said.