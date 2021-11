PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Artisans Holiday Premiere was held at the WaterFire Arts Center on Sunday.

The event featured over 70 local fine arts and craft vendors displaying their handmade gifts.

The items available included paintings, ceramics, jewelry, glass, woodwork, accessories and more, encouraging people to “Buy Local” for the holiday season.

If you missed the event today, it will be held again on the weekend of December 18 and 19.