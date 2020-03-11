Animal shelter searching for dog, 10, who was reported stolen in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Animal Rescue League (PARL) is asking the public for help locating a sheltered dog that was reportedly stolen during a break-in incident Monday night.

PARL says that Jasper, 10, was taken Monday night from the shelter at 34 Elbow St. in Providence.

Jasper is undergoing treatment for health issues and needs follow up and prescribed care, PARL added.

The shelter says there is evidence of a break-in at two exterior locations of the building and are working closely with the Providence Police Department.

“The health, safety, and comfort of our shelter animals are extremely important. In response to this incident, we will be thoroughly reviewing our security systems, animal safety protocols, and all related policies and procedures,” PARL wrote in a post on Facebook. “We thank you for your support and vigilance. We hope to be sharing news of Jasper’s safe return soon.”

Jasper weighs approximately 32 pounds and was recently trimmed and has staple sutures in his shoulder.

Anyone with information about Jasper’s disappearance is asked to contact the Providence Police Department immediately at (401) 272-3121.