PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Six new speed cameras are slated to go live in school zones across the capital city Wednesday, according to the Providence Police Department.

The additional cameras will join the city’s fleet of existing ones, bringing the overall total to 20.

There will be a 30-day grace period for drivers who are flagged by the new cameras, during which warning notices will be handed out.

Beginning June 6, drivers will be fined $50 per speed camera violation.

The grace period only applies to the new speed camera locations and not existing ones.

The new speed cameras have been installed in the following locations:

Plainfield Street (Laurel Hill Annex School)

773 Chalkstone Avenue (Nathaniel Greene Middle School)

Hope Street (Hope High School)

Mount Pleasant Avenue (Mount Pleasant High School)

Bridgham Street (Providence Career and Technical Academy)

Branch Avenue (E-Cubed Academy)

Providence’s speed cameras operate on school days between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the new cameras will be no different.

Providence first launched its speed camera program in 2018 in an attempt to prevent people from speeding through school zones.