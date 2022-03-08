PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Ward Boundaries Committee on Monday night sent its recommended redistricting map to the full City Council, which is expected to vet and approve a final map by next month.

The map approved by the Ward Boundaries Committee. The City Council can change it before final passage.

The committee’s approved map is an amended version of “Map 2,” one of two revised options that came out on Friday following public hearings to discuss four original draft maps that were released a week ago.

Providence redraws its voting lines every 10 years following the nationwide census, to ensure there are roughly the same number of residents in each of the 15 wards.

The City Council is expected to receive the recommended map at a special meeting next week, according to spokesperson Parker Gavigan, with a public hearing to be scheduled at the end of March.

After getting that final input, the council can change the map and must pass it twice before it becomes official sometime in April. The new wards will be in place for this fall’s election.

The newly amended map addressed several concerns, including the possibility that downtown might have been split up between Ward 13 and Ward 1, as proposed in a few of the draft map drawings. The recommended map keeps downtown in Ward 1, after numerous members of the public testified against dividing the neighborhood.

Councilman Michael Correia, D-Ward 6, praised the reversal of a “Pac-Man bite” that was taken out of his ward 10 years ago, leaving residents without a neighborhood school or polling place in their ward.

But several councilors still have concerns about the final recommended lines. Councilwoman Carmen Castillo, D-Ward 9, said her constituents are unhappy with changes that move the southern portion of Ward 9 into Wards 8 and 10.

“They don’t feel comfortable to go to the meetings because most of the time you don’t have translation for them,” Castillo said, referring to the Spanish-speaking residents in her ward. “We’re not happy. We want to keep Ward 9 the same way.”

Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune objected to Nathan Bishop Middle School on Sessions Street being moved out of Ward 3, which she represents.

“The majority of the students who attend Nathan Bishop Middle School are either being bused in or they live in the Ward 3 community,” LaFortune said.

The issue stems from the debate over where to put the northern part of Benefit Street, currently located in Ward 12, which is mostly the Smith Hill and Valley neighborhoods. The consensus has been that the East Side sliver should be in Ward 2 on the East Side, rather than in Ward 12, which needs to shed some territory because its population grew more than any other ward.

But there’s a problem: an anomalous census block on Benefit Street lists more than 1,300 residents, though nowhere near that number of people actually live there.

The explanation given by Kimball Brace of Election Data Services, the consultant drawing the map, is that the Census Bureau geocoded hundreds of Rhode Island School of Design students in one block on Benefit Street, even though they live in various different dorms in the city.

“This census was so fouled up with COVID and everybody leaving right at the time of the census, the Census Bureau ended up trying to get lists from the universities,” Brace told 12 News. “As a result, you suddenly had weird numbers appearing all over the place.”

Brace said the apparent fluke did not impact the redistricting process for Rhode Island’s congressional districts or state Senate and House seats, which have larger populations. But it has become a problem when drawing the local maps, as each ward needs to have roughly 12,750 residents.

Adding the 1,300-resident census block to Ward 2 had a ripple effect of cutting out part of Blackstone Boulevard, which Councilwoman Helen Anthony opposed on behalf of her constituents.

“It just was an impossible situation to be honest with you,” Anthony said. She had initially been in favor of putting the northern half of Benefit Street in her ward, before realizing the ripple effect from the overstuffed census block.

Now the sliver of Benefit Street has been added to Ward 3, the East Side district represented by LaFortune. But adding the new residents means the section of Ward 3 containing Nathan Bishop Middle School was bumped to Ward 2.

Anthony said she and LaFortune plan to work with the consultant to try and get the school back into Ward 3 before the map passes the City Council.

All of the council incumbents who are eligible for re-election this fall remain in their current wards in the recommended map. Several of the proposed maps would have moved Majority Leader James Taylor, D-Ward 8, into either Ward 9 or Ward 10, the latter of which could have set up a primary between him and Councilman Pedro Espinal. Both men hold leadership posts and are expected to be potential candidates for council president next year if re-elected.

When the subject of Taylor was brought up by a member of the public at a hearing about the maps, chair Jess Cigna said the committee is barred from considering where incumbents live when drawing the lines, and she noted that she did not know the addresses of any incumbents or council candidates.

This was the first time the Ward Boundaries Committee was chaired by a member of the public, rather than a councilperson.

“I have been humbled to do this process,” Cigna said at the end of the final meeting. “I think the public should feel really proud about all of the people who have come before us.”