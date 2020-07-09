Prov. police oversight board frustrated by lack of access to video in sergeant’s assault case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The civilian oversight board charged with investigating allegations of misconduct involving Providence Police officers has not been able to access video evidence that led a police sergeant to be charged with assault earlier this year.

Members of the Providence External Review Authority lamented in a meeting Wednesday night that they have not been able to access information in the case of Sgt. Joseph Hanley — including body camera video and cell phone video of the alleged assault in question — despite the fact that the video was shown to an internal police advisory board that includes civilians.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza earlier this week said he wants Hanley to be fired, though the process to do so through the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) could take months.

“As this process continues, we are focused on bringing justice to the victim, holding this officer accountable for his actions, and above all, rebuilding trust within our community,” Elorza said. (Elorza’s press secretary says he has viewed both videos.)

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré told the PERA board that the police advisory group was shown the video from the April 19 incident before the criminal charge was filed.

“Since then, we have not shown that to anyone,” Paré said. “That is evidence before the court and we’re precluded from showing evidence pre-trial.”

PERA executive director Jose Batista questioned why an advisory board of mostly civilians that is not an official public body would be given more access to evidence than PERA, the civilian group created by city ordinance to investigate such cases.

“If anybody is going to be advised, or briefed, or shown the video it should be the institution that was created to do that,” Batista said. “I take issue with us not being briefed on this issue.”

“I say stop sharing with the advisory board,” City Councilor Mary Kay Harris said, pointing out that PERA is the group empowered by law to oversee the police department. “If that continues I believe this has to go before the council.”

Hanley was charged on May 19 for the April 19 incident, in which police said he allegedly “struck” a handcuffed man multiple times.

According to Providence Police, the incident happened after a different man, Markese Davis, was arrested by police at the scene of an alleged domestic dispute on Knight Street. Shortly after Davis was transported to the police station, another man near the scene named Rishod Gore was found in a vehicle and placed in handcuffs.

Police said that’s when Hanley struck Gore, after he was cuffed. (Further information about why Gore was arrested in the first place has not been released.)

Following a review by police and the Rhode Island attorney general’s office, Hanley was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault. He’s been suspended with pay.

PERA launched an independent review of the incident on June 1.

Paré said he could provide a verbal briefing to Batista and PERA’s investigator Eugene Monteiro, but would not show them any documents or videos connected to the case.

He cited both the integrity of the criminal case, and the LEOBOR law — which he has suggested should be overhauled — and argued he didn’t want to “jeopardize a successful process in both venues, criminal and LEOBOR.”

“In no way am I trying to stymie or block PERA,” Paré said.

Attorney Shannah Kurland pushed back on that assessment, noting that while LEOBOR says a police chief cannot make a “public statement” prior to a decision by a LEOBOR hearing committee, it doesn’t say no information can be released to any parties whatsoever.

“So fine, keep your mouth shut and hand over the video,” Kurland said at the meeting.

Batista acknowledged that Providence Police have publicly condemned the officers involved in the death of George Floyd, and flew the Black Lives Matter flag over the police department. But he questioned why in the case of one of its own officers being accused of assaulting a citizen, the department was not being forthcoming.

“I don’t understand the justification for putting up a brick wall between ourselves and the information that we’re tasked by law with seeing,” Batista said.

“I hear the frustration,” Paré said at the end of the conversation. “I hear the community as well. We need to do a better job.”

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook