Providence PD investigating double homicide after bodies found in car

Providence Police on Harris Avenue where two people were found dead on Friday night. (WPRI/Ryan Welch)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were found dead in a car parked on train tracks in Providence Friday evening, Maj. David Lapatin told WPRI 12.

Lapatin said the two bodies were found by an Amtrak worker on Harris Avenue around 7 p.m. Detectives are investigating it as a double homicide.

Lapatin said a person of interest has been taken into custody in Central Falls.

Police are still working to determine how the two victims died. One of the victims is a woman, according to Lapatin.

This a developing story and will be updated.