Prov. Police: Ax-wielding former employee smashed up DPW truck

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Providence Department of Public Works employee was arrested Thursday after allegedly showing up to his former workplace and smashing vehicles with an ax.

Police said 46-year-old Raymond Fratus, Jr. of Coventry was charged with two counts of malicious damage, a misdemeanor, following the incident.

Major David Lapatin said Fratus showed up to the DPW building on Ernest Street first, apparently looking for his former supervisor. He allegedly smashed the windows of the supervisor’s personal vehicle outside with the ax, then Lapatin said he went to the DPW headquarters on Allens Avenue and smashed a DPW truck the same way.

A police report says the city pickup truck is driven by Steven Dutra, Fratus’ former supervisor.

The report says Dutra confronted Fratus, who got in his car and fled the scene.

Providence Police responded to the highway department and then contacted Coventry Police, who were waiting for Fratus when he arrived home, according to Lapatin.

A city spokesperson said Fratus resigned from the DPW on June 8 after working for four years in the highway department. He was a senior mechanic making $52,600 a year. The police report says he had unspecified “issues” while working for the department.

DPW Director Leo Perrotta declined to comment. An estimate of the damage to the city vehicle was not immediately available.