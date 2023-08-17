PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The president of the Providence branch of the NAACP was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly assaulted a former colleague, 12 News has learned.

Gerard Catala, 45, has been charged with simple assault in connection with an incident that happened at his Providence home.

Catala reportedly assaulted the victim, who used to work with him, during an argument, according to prosecutors.

Officers who responded to Catala’s home reported that the victim had a bloody nose. Prosecutors also claimed that, when the officers asked Catala for surveillance footage from his home, he refused to hand it over.

Catala faced a judge Thursday morning, where he pleaded not guilty and was released on $1,000 surety bail. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

This isn’t Catala’s first run in with the law. Catala was charged earlier this year with failing to file campaign finance reports in connection with his unsuccessful run for Providence City Council last fall. He pleaded not guilty to those charges back in January.