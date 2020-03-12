Prov. Ethics Commission votes to authorize investigation into Commissioner Paré

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Ethics Commission voted Wednesday night to authorize the city solicitor to investigate a complaint against Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, alleging that he misused his position by not hiring a fire chief because of the effect the move would have on his own salary.

But the commission’s chairman, Andrew Kanter, also said that the city apparently “jumped the gun,” and had already hired an outside attorney who has not only started, but also completed the investigation into Paré.

“To the extent that the investigator has made a determination … that is not binding,” Kanter said. “The investigator does not decide whether or not there is a violation of the code of ethics. We, the Ethics Commission, decide whether or not there is a violation of the code of ethics.”

The outside attorney retained by the city, Carl Levin, went as far as to deliver a sealed envelope to Kanter with the results of his investigation, despite the fact that the Ethics Commission had not yet voted on whether to open one.

Kanter brought the sealed envelope to the commission meeting, but did not open it. He said he does not know what the investigator found.

Commission member Nick Inglis called it “improper and unacceptable” for the city solicitor’s office to conduct the investigation before Wednesday night’s action.

“It damages the reputation of our committee, which has remained neutral,” Inglis said. “Frankly, I’m angry this happened.”

Paré confirmed Wednesday night that he was interviewed by Levin two or three weeks ago, and was told by Levin on Tuesday that the investigation was complete.

“He told me yesterday that his inquiry is over, and he’d be reporting to the solicitor,” Paré said. He said Levin did not tell him what his findings were.

City spokesperson Patricia Socarras said the solicitor “is charged to begin the investigation once the complaint is filed and forwarded from the Providence Ethics Commission to the municipal integrity officer and then to the solicitor.”

“It is then the responsibility of the solicitor to conduct the investigation,” Socarras said.

She said Levin was hired to eliminate any conflict of interest, rather than having a city employee investigate the city’s public safety commissioner. He was paid $150 per hour for the investigation, which is now complete. The final invoice with the total amount due has not come in yet.

“Given the urgency expressed by the chair, the solicitor’s office hired Carl Levin, an attorney well positioned to handle this matter with three decades of experience, to conduct the investigation and informed the chair of the commission of this,” Socarras said.

Councilman James Taylor initially filed the complaint against Paré in December, after Paré acknowledged in a letter to Council President Sabina Matos — first reported by Target 12 — that he had not promoted an assistant fire chief to the top job in the department because it would result in a pay cut for Paré.

The council cut the public safety commissioner’s salary by $40,000 last year, but since Paré is also the acting fire chief, the city is still paying him his full $162,000 using money from the otherwise unused budget for the fire chief’s salary. (Paré, a retired R.I. State Police colonel, also receives a state pension of about $106,000 a year.)

The Ethics Commission’s decision on Wednesday night was not about the merits of the complaint itself. The commission met in executive session to decide on an “initial determination,” which is then sent to the city solicitor’s office to begin an investigation. This initial step is only meant to determine whether the facts alleged in the complaint — if true — would constitute a violation of the city’s code of ethics.

Taylor commended the Ethics Commission for its “courage and integrity” in continuing with the proceedings.

“They met this evening and refused to allow a whitewash predetermined investigation, and were outraged by the same,” Taylor said.

Taylor said he was also notified by Levin on Tuesday that the investigation was complete, and that the report had been submitted to the city solicitor.

“I believe that information’s tainted,” Taylor said. “I think that this committee should be able to pick a lawyer on their own as a committee and keep the city out of it, because they already screwed it up.”

“I am not inclined that we should go with the same investigator,” said Zack Mezera, another member of the Ethics Commission.

The commission, made up of volunteer members, does not have a budget to hire investigators or staff, which is why it utilizes the city law department.

Paré has previously said Councilman Taylor has a personal vendetta against him, after not being selected himself for the fire chief job four years ago.

In response to the commission’s action Wednesday, Paré said: “Whoever’s making an inquiry, I’ll fully cooperate and provide whatever they need.”

