PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence City Council has overturned Mayor Jorge Elorza’s veto of a long list of proposed charter changes, just hours before the deadline for the proposals to get on the ballot.

The 10 proposed charter changes, including a plan to create a partly elected school board, were recommended as part of a once-per-decade process to update the city’s governing document, the Providence Home Rule Charter.

The vote was 11 to 3 to override the veto.

Elorza’s move to veto the charter changes on Friday came as a surprise, leaving the council scrambling to gather enough members to meet during its August recess to override the veto.

Elorza said he vetoed the resolution because he opposes the School Board proposal, arguing it would inject more politics into the school system. But because the 10 ballot questions were all packaged together, all the charter changes would have failed to go to voters if his veto held.

The council needed a two-thirds majority – or ten votes – to override his veto.

The deadline to get ballot questions to the Secretary of State’s office is 4 p.m. Wednesday.

