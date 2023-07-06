PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence city councilor is stepping down from the influential Finance Committee after getting hit with a campaign finance violation last month.

Council Pro Tempore Juan Pichardo announced Thursday his resignation from the committee is “effective immediately,” although he will remain on the full council.

“I hold a deep respect for our institution and ultimately believe that, at this time, I can best assist the committee’s work in an advisory capacity,” Pichardo said in a statement. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished as a committee this year and look forward to the work ahead on behalf of our constituents.”

Council President Rachel Miller said she accepted Pichardo’s resignation and thanked him for his work to help councilors vet and pass the city’s 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.

“There is more to accomplish, and Pro Tempore Pichardo is an integral part of the council team,” Miller added.

The Ward 9 councilor was elected vice-chair of the committee in January. He was elected to the City Council last fall and represents Elmwood, South Providence, the West End, and Washington Park.

Earlier this year, the R.I. Board of Elections initiated an audit of Pichardo‘s campaign account “due to a large discrepancy” between his campaign account balance and his campaign finance report at the end of 2022.

Pichardo was found in violation of campaign finance laws and ordered to pay a $3,000 fine, with $1,500 due by the end of 2023. The remainder is due by Dec. 31, 2024.

Board of Elections campaign finance director Richard Thornton told Target 12 on Thursday that Pichardo already paid $1,500 toward his total fine on June 7.

“I deeply regret any inconvenience or disappointment caused to my constituents due to the incomplete record-keeping,” Pichardo said in a statement last month. “I want you to know I’m committed to fixing these mistakes and ensuring compliance.”

Thornton said Pichardo told the board he’d engaged the services of an accounting firm to assist with his campaign finances and reporting on June 20, but hadn’t communicated anything since.

“He gave no indication prior to June 20 that he intended to resign from the Providence City Council Finance Committee,” Thornton added.

When asked if Pichardo’s resignation from the committee was related to his campaign finance violations, City Council spokesperson Parker Gavigan told Target 12 that was “a personal question for the councilman.”

Gavigan told Target 12 that another member of the committee will elevate to the vice chair and Council President Miller will likely have to appoint a new member to the committee.

Meantime, the committee’s chairwoman, Councilor Helen Anthony, has been absent from council meetings for weeks after she was struck by an ATV while hiking in Northern California last month.

Gavigan told on Thursday that the 63-year-old is out of the ICU in California, though it’s not clear when she will resume council responsibilities.