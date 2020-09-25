Protests continue locally, nationally in wake of Breonna Taylor decision

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — As protests centered around a grand jury’s decision not to charge any officers in Breonna Taylor’s death continue, measures have been put in place to prevent demonstrations from getting violent.

In Rhode Island, 12 News cameras captured another group of protestors in Providence Thursday night on Westminster Street, by Route 10, heading downtown.

Providence and State Police followed the group as they directed traffic away from the protesters. According to police, there were no issues reported and no arrests were made.

In Massachusetts, while no specific reason was given, Gov. Charlie Baker activated at least 1,000 members of the National Guard Thursday night. The Boston Herald reports at least five protests related to Breonna Taylor are scheduled to take place in Boston this weekend.

In the order, Baker said guard members will be available to help provide “emergency assistance for the preservation of life and property, preservation of order, and to afford protection to persons.”

A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said guard members are available if municipal leaders require assistance “to protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights and to maintain public safety.”

Baker issued a similar order in August after Jacob Blake was shot in Kenosha Wisconsin.

As the story has gained the attention of many across the nation, pro-athletes are also weighing in.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the Breonna Taylor case in a media availability with reporters Thursday.

“At the end of the day, I just pray that we all find it in our heart to do better. And no matter what happens on that specific case — because it’s out of pretty much everybody’s hands, you know, outside of the necessary people — let this be like a situation that we all can empathize with,” Newton said.

“No matter if you go into a grocery store, no matter if you go into a gas station, like, let’s just do right by people,” Newton continued.