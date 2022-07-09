PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Demonstrators marched through Providence on Saturday afternoon against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The group walked from the Rhode Island Supreme Court on Benefit Street to the Rhode Island State House where a peaceful protest was held.

It was one of hundreds of similar protests that happened across the country on Saturday, two weeks after the ruling. Protesters held signs in support of abortion access and women’s rights.

“Actually seeing it happen was shocking it was extremely shocking. I always took the constitution as something that’s guaranteed, but in that moment I realized our rights are not protected,” Stephanie Whiteneck said.

Stephanie Whiteneck organized the local rally and had strong words for the justices.

“This is America, this is a democracy– the majority should have their voices heard,” she said.