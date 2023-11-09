PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of protestors are currently outside of the Textron building in Providence.

The protest is part of a global call for a ceasefire in the war in Israel.

12 News saw the building on Westminster Street wrapped in plastic, but a spokesperson for Textron said it’s not connected to the protest, rather it’s there as part of the remediation efforts after it was vandalized twice last week.

Two Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) students were arrested after the words “kills kids” were found painted in bright red letters on the building. A day prior, the phrase “Free Gaza” was also spray-painted, along with red spots of paint.

Textron works with the United States Department of Defense, which published a statement last week saying the U.S. government is currently “focused on getting Israel the military capabilities it needs.”

On Thursday, the White House said Israel agreed to pause military operations in the Gaza Strip for at least four hours at different times to allow civilians to evacuate.

The Israel Defense Forces posted on social media, that the pauses did not amount to a ceasefire.

On Wednesday, 20 protestors were taken into custody during a large demonstration at Brown University. Dozens of people were singing and praying outside the main administration building as a group of students staged a sit-in protest inside.

The University said they are listening to their students and are working to address their concerns.