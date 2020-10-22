Protesters return to Providence streets amid ongoing investigation into officer-involved moped crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For the second night in a row, dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Providence to demand justice for a man who was critically injured in an officer-involved moped crash over the weekend.

Jhamal Gonsalves, 24, was rushed to the hospital Sunday night immediately following the crash, which occurred as officers were attempting to reel in hundreds of off-road vehicles that took to the city streets.

Prior to the crash, it appears the officer, identified by police as Kyle Endres, was following Gonsalves. Cell phone video from a witness shows Gonsalves take an abrupt right turn before losing control of his moped and slamming into a building.

Providence Public Safety Commission Steven Paré released two new videos leading up to the crash Wednesday, neither of which show whether Gonsalves was hit by Endres’ cruiser.

Gonsalves’ family tells 12 News he remains hospitalized and in a coma.

Following a night of violence in the capital city that ended with 21 arrests, police lined Elmwood Avenue near the Cranston/Providence line Wednesday in an attempt to keep protesters from advancing.

After not heeding officers’ warnings to back up, a 12 News crew on scene saw several protesters being arrested.

#BREAKING Several protestors are now being arrested and put into this Providence Police transport vehicle. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/UAMlndPT84 — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) October 22, 2020

Gonsalves’ family previously told 12 News while they are thankful for the support from the community, they do not condone the violence occurring in the wake of the crash, nor do they want it to be associated with his name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.