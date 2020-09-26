Protesters march through Providence for third night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For the third night in a row, dozens of protesters took to the streets of Providence to rally against a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge the officers in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Honking horns, banging on drums and chanting “Black Lives Matter,” nearly 100 people marched through the streets, at times blocking and having to walk through oncoming traffic.

Police cruisers were seen blocking off nearby on-ramps to the highway as the group marched by, likely in response to their attempt to block traffic on I-95 Wednesday night.

The group brought traffic on Thayer Street to a halt for several minutes by kneeling in the middle of the roadway for a moment of silence. They were met with a series of honking car horns as drivers expressed their frustrations.

The protest has been primarily peaceful, though a 12 News crew on scene reported that a few protesters threatened to kick another news crew’s camera lens.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

