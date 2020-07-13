Protesters light fireworks, honk horns outside Gov. Raimondo’s home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence and R.I. State Police were called to Gov. Gina Raimondo’s home on the city’s East Side after a small group of protesters lit firecrackers in the street and honked their car horns Sunday night.

Some of the protesters had attended a rally earlier in the day calling for the defunding of local police departments, echoing a nationwide cry to reallocate funds from law enforcement to other social services.

Organizers said they wanted to have a face-to-face conversation with the governor, but she was either not home or did not emerge when they gathered outside around 9 p.m.

“Obviously, in Providence, it’s supposed to be a liberal area, so they shouldn’t have a problem with us protesting,” Brooklyn Toussaint, the founder of the group Prov-X, told Eyewitness News. “She wasn’t home but the message was clear: they want her to come out and have a conversation. She has been running from everyone.”

Providence police said there were no arrests and the group eventually dispersed. State police declined to comment on Sunday night.

Eyewitness News reached out to the governor’s office but did not immediately hear back.