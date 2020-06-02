Protest escalates as hundreds swarm Providence Place

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Protesters came out in full force early Tuesday morning, gathering outside the Providence Place Mall to demand justice for George Floyd.

Floyd died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. The entire incident was captured on video and has sparked violent protests across the country.

Rhode Island State Police troopers and officers from the Providence Police Department were stationed outside the mall for a couple of hours prior to the protest to keep an eye on the area.

Protestors block Francis Street in front of a line of police officers in front of Providence Place Mall. A fire work was just sent out from the crowd. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/UzyHWF9EDC — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) June 2, 2020

Throngs of protesters blocked off Francis Street, meeting a line of officers in the middle. Officers continuously tried to clear the area out but were met with resistance.

Protesters are now inside the Providence Place Mall. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/F1VAhceayk — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) June 2, 2020

Eventually, dozens of protesters stormed the mall with officers giving chase. Protesters could be seen inside the mall running toward storefronts on the first floor.

Wild scene at the Providence Place Mall. Police now blocking one entrance. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/B7vEDU2QB0 — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) June 2, 2020

Officers were seen working hastily to block off entrances to the mall to prevent protesters from getting inside. Eyewitness News reporters on the scene saw at least three people being arrested.

Nearly an hour into the protest, people began damaging nearby police cruisers. Eyewitness News crews on scene saw several protesters smashing the windows of a police cruiser.