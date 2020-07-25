Protesters in Providence rallying against police brutality

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several rallies and protests against police brutality are being held in Providence this weekend.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Rhode Island State House on Saturday afternoon, including a young woman who was arrested at a demonstration on Thursday. Najeli Rodriguez recounted the moments that she says a Providence police officer tackled her to the ground.

“I didn’t even realize it was happening until I went down. I just felt a yank on my arm and I looked and I just saw an officer lunged towards me. He literally lunged forward and they made space because there was a wall of officers and they made space for him to pull me through and then they closed the wall,” Rodriguez said.

There are several rallies and protests happening in Providence Saturday including this one at the State House hosted by various organizations including ProvX & Gen Z: We Want To Live. They are calling for solidarity and protesting police brutality @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/wOmSkQrfqW — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) July 25, 2020

Two people, including Rodriguez, were arrested at a Black Lives Matter counter-protest outside the Providence Police department, where several members of Back the Blue were rallying in favor of police. Police allege the 18-year-old hit a sergeant with a bullhorn. Rodriguez was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and simple assault — allegations she denies.

“I was yanked, tackled, body slammed, my face was smashed to the pavement just because I was protesting. I think they were mad because they didn’t like what we were saying,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez and dozens of others attended the rally on Saturday, calling for solidarity and protesting police brutality. Protesters say change needs to continue in Rhode Island.

“Like a candle we have to keep the flame going. Right I think we have to continue moving the message forward because just because it’s getting better doesn’t mean we are there yet,” Dennis Gonzalez said.

“The fight is not over, it’s not over. It’s never going to be over. It’s never going to be over no matter what happens. I knew there would be consequences to me protesting. I knew something would eventually happen and I was ready for it and I’m still going to fight,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says protesters plan to gather outside the Providence Police department around eight o’clock Saturday night in a rally condemning her arrest.