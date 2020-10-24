Protesters demand end to ‘police terror’ in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Dozens of people have returned to the streets of Providence for the fourth night in a row, demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality.

The protest, dubbed “Put an End to Police Terror,” began at Classical High School. The protesters marched from the high school to Atwells Avenue, where they were met by officers in riot gear.

The officers lined the roadway to prevent protesters from advancing onto Atwells Avenue. While officers held the line, the protesters chanted, “Move aside so we can finish our march.”

“Move aside so we can finish out March” pic.twitter.com/UyqbrfTlOG — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) October 24, 2020

The protest comes nearly one week after a 24-year-old man was critically injured in an officer-involved moped crash.

Jhamal Gonsalves was rushed to the hospital Sunday night immediately following the crash, which occurred on Elmwood Avenue. Gonsalves, according to his family, is currently in a coma.

The night of the crash, officers in Providence were attempting to reel in hundreds of off-road vehicles that took to the city streets.

Prior to the crash, it appears a Providence Police cruiser, which the department said was being driven by officer Kyle Endres, was following Gonsalves down Elmwood Avenue.

Cell phone video from a witness shows Gonsalves take an abrupt right turn onto Bissell Street before losing control of his moped and slamming into a building.

Providence Public Safety Commission Steven Paré released two new videos leading up to the crash Wednesday, neither of which show whether Gonsalves was hit by Endres’ cruiser.

The incident has sparked outrage throughout the city. Cell phone video of the crash continues to make its rounds on social media, and two initially peaceful protests that occurred earlier this week quickly devolved into chaos once the sun went down.

A third gathering, which occurred Thursday night, prompted a massive police response to the Providence/Cranston line.

This story is developing. Check back later for more details.