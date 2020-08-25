Protesters calling for police reform march through Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Providence Monday evening demanding police reform after a Black man was shot by officers in Wisconsin Sunday night.

The man, Jacob Blake, was seen in a video circulating on social media in a stand off with three officers. At one point, one of the officers grabbed Blake’s shirt after he leaned inside of his vehicle and fired into the vehicle. Seven shots could be heard on the video, though it was unclear if more than one officer fired.

Group of about 75 protestors walking by the Providence Public Safety Complex calling for the defunding of the police. The protest was organized after Jacob Blake was shot seven times by police in Wisconsin Sunday night @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Mb6MglIuOG — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) August 24, 2020

“Definitely heart breaking, especially considering that there were children in the car,” Protester Rowen Lewis said.

Blake’s attorney claims his client, who is in serious condition, was breaking up a fight between two women before the officers arrived.

The video of the shooting has millions of views and is sparking protests all over the country.

Protesters in Providence marched into Federal Hill blocking traffic at some points. Some protesters even got into altercations with bystanders along the way.

Protestors are now having an altercation with guests eating outside at Costantino’s on Atwells Ave. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/DqsfYSPRSX — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) August 24, 2020

The protest ended with a sit in and a moment of silence for Blake in front of the Providence Police Department. The protesters are calling for a new system of law enforcement which they say needs to be built from the ground up.

Protestors have circled back to the Providence Public Safety Complex and are sitting in the street for a moment of silence for Jacob Blake. The 29-year-old is in serious condition after being shot seven times Sunday by police in Wisconsin. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/DqpjRYxnet — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) August 24, 2020

“If we provide resources, there wouldn’t be such a struggle and a fight, because this is about survival for people in these communities,” Protester Ayumi Tauda said.

The two police officers involved in the Wisconsin shooting have been placed on leave as state authorities investigate.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Providence Police Department about Monday’s protest, but have not yet heard back.