PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A group of protesters made their way onto I-95 near the Providence Place mall Monday night, using a U-Haul truck and a couple of other cars to block off traffic.

The protest lasted for approximately 10 minutes near Exit 23 on I-95 North before Rhode Island State Police troopers arrived and broke it up.

RI State and Providence Police have a U-Haul truck surrounded after protestors had i95 north blocked. pic.twitter.com/VAjLAlok1W — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) October 13, 2020

A 12 News crew on scene saw troopers making a handful of arrests.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.