Protester arrested Saturday has connection to Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A clash between police and protesters outside of the Providence Public Safety Complex Saturday night resulted in five arrests, and Eyewitness News has learned one of those people has a connection to the city’s high schools.

Gregory Wakmulski, 38, is a member and volunteer for the high school Community Advisory Board, according to Providence Public Schools spokesperson Laura Hart. He faces an obstruction of justice charge.

Also taken into police custody were Joan Steffen, Lauren Matthais, Ella Fassler, and Michael Simpson.

Steffen, of Quincy, is facing the most serious charges, which include three counts of assaulting a police officer.

Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said protesters smashed windows of an unmarked cruiser while an officer was inside. No officers were hurt during the incident.

“A crowd of about 150 got contentious in the very beginning,” Clements said. “They were throwing paint at police officers, they were throwing objects. We promote safe and peaceful protest, we will not tolerate violence.”

All five individuals have since been released from custody. Everyone, with the exception of Steffen, is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.