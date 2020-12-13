CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Protest held outside Raimondo’s home; demonstrators demand gyms be reopened

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Protesters gathered on Sunday outside the home of Gov. Gina Raimondo in response to her extended “two week pause.”

The group of around twenty people is specifically asking for the governor to reopen gyms, which are currently closed under the executive order.

Protesters told 12 News, that their livelihoods are being affected, as well as their health. They said they want gyms and fitness centers to be considered essential.

On Thursday, the governor moved to extend the pause due to rising COVID cases in the state.

Rhode Island State Police members were posted outside the governor’s home and would remain there until protesters left.

